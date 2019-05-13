Don't miss the Water Boys in the Watergate Kilkenny on Wednesday

The Water Boys created by Shane O'Reilly with Jim Rohan, Gary Comerford and Donal Gallagher with movement by Cindy Cummings is in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Wednesday night.

Jim and Gary have a double life. They are actors by day but by night they are The Water Boys for Carrickshock hurling team.

As kids they dreamed of raising an All-Ireland hurling trophy in Croke Park. Their bodies may have prevented them from playing for their club, but nothing will stop these striped crusaders from being part of their team.

The Water Boys is an extraordinary, real-life story about learning to walk, learning to fall and learning to follow your dreams.