Legendary Kilkenny referee passes away

One of the best loved referees in the history of Kilkenny GAA has passed away.

In his late 70s, Podge Butler, Sycamore Drive, Ardnorem Kilkenny had a life-long love affair with hurling and camogie and was universally well liked.

He passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital on Monday.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary and son, Padraig; brother John, sister-in-law Veronica, nephew Gerard, cousin Stella, relatives, friends and the GAA community.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the MRI Scanner Appeal at St. Luke's Hospital. House strictly private please.