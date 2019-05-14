Kilkenny pug club summer party in Castle Park

Kilkenny pug club are holding their summer pug club with a pug picnic at Kilkenny Castle Park ! Pugs, jugs, frugs, puggles, pug breeds and friends of pugs all welcome. Dust off the picnic blanket, bring the poop bags and water bowls and don’t forget the dog on Sunday, May 26 at 1.30pm at the Castle Park.

Thr Pug club has proved a big success in Kilkenny attracting attention of many tourists and passers by and 40 plus pugs at the castle park really is a sight to behold ! All dogs and dog admirers welcome. Check us out on Facebook at Kilkenny pug club.