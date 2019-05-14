Kilkenny man Michael Skehan appointed General Manager at The Morgan Hotel, Dublin

Kilkenny native Michael Skehan has been appointed General Manager of the new Morgan Hotel on Dublin’s Fleet Street in lively Temple Bar, which opened in summer 2018 following an extensive €15 million investment and redesign.

Originally from Thomastown, Michael studied Hotel Management in GMIT and DIT Cathal Brugha Street, before spending time travelling throughout Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Back home, he held various roles in the Tower Hotel Waterford over an eight-year period, ending his time there as General Manager. In 2005, he was appointed as the Opening General Manager of the Talbot Hotel in Carlow.

From there, Michael went on to become GM at the Prem Group’s Boutique Leopold Hotel in Sheffield, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, from 2010 to 2016.

For the next three years, Michael was General Manager of Jurys Inn Cardiff, overseeing the refurbishment of the hotel’s ground floor areas including the conference centre, before returning home to Ireland to take up the role of GM at the new Morgan Hotel in April 2019.