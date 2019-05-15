Electric dream starts on Parade Kilkenny

As part of its fleet management programme, Kilkenny County Council has purchased its first electric vehicle.

It replaces, the diesel fuelled, public maintenance vehicle used to maintain and upgrade the public realm at The Parade, Castle Road and Canal Walk.

Speaking on the first day the vehicle was used on The Parade, Mayor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said the city council based crews provided a range of services throughout the city on a daily basis.

“To date such services are largely supported by diesel and petrol-fuelled vehicles,” he said.

“The council should lead on sustainability and this represents a very important step towards fulfilling that lead role.

“I expect to see similar acquisitions as the fleet management programme progresses,” he added.

Senior City Engineer, Simon Walton noted that in fulfilling the day-to-day services that are provided around the city there are a significant number of Council vehicles driving the streets and public areas.

“Taking account of services such as parks and gardening, litter bin maintenance and general public realm maintenance, and further taking account of advances in the availability of electric vehicles, there are now more opportunities to sustainably provide vehicles for these services,” he said.

“It is appropriate that The Parade, the focus for so many local events in the most visited area of the city, is the site for the Kilkenny County Council’s first electric vehicle.

“The new vehicle is a Goupil Electric Vehicle with a lightweight aluminum tipping body complete with power washer and lance and expect more,” he advised.