Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, May 16

The late Pat Kelliher

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Kelleher (Newpark Lawn, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and late of Millstreet, Co. Cork and Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) 15th May 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Pat, (formerly of Coillte), beloved husband of the late Kathleen and much loved father of Padhraic, Gabriel, Ciarán and Ronan, sadly missed by his loving sons, brother Con, sister Nora, daughters-in-law Helen, Delia, Marzena and Sinéad, grandchildren Daniel, David, Matthew, Ava and Samuel, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Friday (May 17th) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 4pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Eugene Connolly

The death has occurred of Eugene Connolly, 19 High Street, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny (predeceased by his loving wife Nan, sons Peter and Michael). Sadly missed by his loving daughters Maureen and Annette, son Eugene, sisters Anna and Madge, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday (14th May) from 7pm concluding at 11pm and on Wednesday (15th May) from 12 noon concluding at 10pm. Removal on Thursday (16th May) to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

The late Tommy McGuinness

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) McGuinness (late of Maudlin Street, Kilkenny) 14th May 2019, at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Tommy, beloved husband of the late Brenda and grandfather of the late Tommy, much loved father of Margaret, Breda, Tom and Joan, sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law Thomas and David, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandchildren Brendan, Robert, Jenny, Oisín, Aoide and Daragh, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral on Wednesday (15th May) from 7.30pm with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 9.45am followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Mick Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Murphy, Ballinacross, Granard, Longford and formerly of Ballykeefe, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny, died 14th May 2019, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Bridie, his sons Johnny, Micky, and David, daughters Peggy, Eileen, and Regina, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, 15th May, from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Granard for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in Granardkill New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit Tullamore Regional Hospital.