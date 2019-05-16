Over 100 new jobs in Urlingford

In the coming weeks, over 100 jobs will be filled at the new Fennor Hill Nursing Home in Urlingford.

What was once an empty shell and eyesore is now a state-of-the-art facility which will provide 92 residents every comfort in their golden years.

With an investment of over €6 million, it is set to provide north Kilkenny with a huge boost.

And a further 30 jobs will be filled when a 30-bed Alzheimer’s unit opens by the end of the year.

Cllr Michael McCarthy said a significant amount of employment had already been sourced from the local community during the construction phase.

“Hopefully this trend will continue to expand in the day to day running of the nursing home,” he said.

Owned by the Blockstar Company, an Irish registered company based in Limerick, the home is a purpose built state-of-the-art facility offering high quality care to a variety of residents’ needs including long-term care, convalescent care, respite care and palliative care.

Developer Eamonn O’Mahony is delighted to see the project enter its final stages and is very pleased with the outcome. He particularly thanked local councillor Michael McCarthy for his on-going help and assistance during the course of the development.