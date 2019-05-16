Planning given for hydro-electric scheme in Stoneyford, Kilkenny

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a hydro power scheme at Rockview Mill, Ennisnag Stoneyford , County Kilkenny to the Kingsriver Community Limited. It comes with a number of conditions and overturns the decision of Kilkenny County Council.

Kingsriver Community takes its name from the King’s river that straddles the 30 acre property near Ennisnag in Stoneyford parish. Kinsriver Community provide education, training and life skills to a wide variety of people in this beautiful setting.

Their focus is person centred, providing a range of individual supports to meet the various needs of a small group of residents together with a larger group who attend Kingsriver daily.