Top senior European police officers visit Kilkenny
Top European police officers visited the Marble City to learn how gardaí have reduced crime and public disorder.
Twenty eight officers from all over Europe weren given a presentation by Superintendent Derek Hughes on policing in Kilkenny and a tour of Kilkenny Garda Station before engaging with the people of Kilkenny on the streets of the city.
The police officers were part of CEPOL – the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training and were from European countries including the Republic of North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia.
