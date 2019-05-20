Popular German travel influencer visits Kilkenny

Tourism Ireland has enlisted the help of a popular German travel vlogger (or video blogger), to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East and Kilkenny. Bjorn Troch, aka The Social Traveler, travels around the world undertaking ‘Destination Challenges’ – and Ireland is his latest challenge! He’s sharing details of the various challenges, and his adventures here, with his many fans and followers. His ‘rules’ are that he must complete each challenge in one day and he can only seek help from local volunteers and his followers – not from a guidebook or search engine! Bjorn’s itinerary was designed by Fáilte Ireland.

Bjorn’s mission included teaching the basics of hurling and Irish dancing with volunteers, in Kilkenny city. He also enjoyed an overnight stay in The Rise B&B in Dunmore.

Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Central Europe, said: “Blogs and social media are recognised as strong influencers for prospective holidaymakers, so Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite Bjorn Troch to visit Ireland’s Ancient East. He’s documenting his entire visit online – sharing lots of great photos and content while completing his challenges and inspiring his fans and followers to come and discover Ireland for themselves.

“2018 was the best year ever for tourism from Germany to Ireland, when we welcomed around 818,000 German arrivals, up +12.6% on 2017. Tourism Ireland has an extensive programme of promotions under way in Germany again in 2019, to build on that success.”

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world. 2018 was the eighth consecutive year of growth for Irish tourism from Germany, when we welcomed almost 818,000 German arrivals, delivering almost €500 million to the economy. Tourism Ireland aims to build on that success and, in particular, to encourage more German holidaymakers to explore our regions and less-visited attractions, during the shoulder and off-season months.