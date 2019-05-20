Garda appeal following sighting of man lurking suspiciously in Kilkenny garden

Gardaí in Killkenny are appealing for information following a sighting of a man acting suspiciously in the Kilcreene area of the city in recent days.

A man was reported acting suspiciously in a back garden of a house in the Kilcreene area at 10.30pm. Gardaí carried out house to house enquiries and an extensive search of the area.

"We believe that this person was planning on engaging in criminal activity and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact us," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.