A fun-filled fundraiser in aid of Burnchurch National School

Summer Soirée 2019 takes place on Wednesday June 12, in the Skyline Suite of Hotel Kilkenny.

This is a high-end, corporate-style cookery event, with proceeds going to Burnchurch NS Parents Association.

The idea started three years ago, with their first cookery demonstration being held in the Club House. Due to it's success they moved it to a bigger location last year and it was a resounding success. From the funds raised a sensory garden was built on the school grounds and a fabulous agility unit installed. The kids of the school are thrilled with the new additions to their outdoor play areas. This year's Soirée funds will go to further enhance the facilities of the school.

The concept behind the Soirée is to give people 'bang-for-their-buck', while raising much needed funds for our school community. For their €25 entry fee, all attendees will receive a welcome drink, entry into the amazing door prize draw, a professionally printed recipe booklet and best of all an entertaining night out with demonstrators Helen Costelloe (Cutting Vedge), Anne Neary (Ryeland House) and the MC for the night Edward Hayden. There will be prizes on the night for Most Stylish, a monster raffle and shopping opportunities with stalls in the room from local artists and producers.

This year's event is more than just the food, but it's about setting the mood for your own Summer Soirée party. Tickets on sale from various locations around Kilkenny - The Book Centre, Hotel Kilkenny, SuperValu Loughboy, The Cutting Vedge, Ryland House Cookery School and Jen's Cafe Kells,