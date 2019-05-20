AIMS national nominations for Kilkenny Musical Society

Last weekend in New Ross the Association of Irish Musical Societies’ Choral Festival was held. As part of the weekend the nominees for this year’s AIMS Awards were also announced.

Eoghan Fingleton of Kilkenny Musical Society was nominated in the Best Male Singer Category for his role as Stoker Frederick Barrett in the recent production of Titanic at the Watergate.

Eoghan is from Ballyfin and has taken part in all of Kilkenny Musical Society productions since Michael Collins in 2014. He won this award in 2015 for his role as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar and was runner up in the same category in 2017 for Tobias Ragg in Sweeney Todd.

These were the comments of the AIMS Adjudicator on Eoghan’s performance at The Watergate: “As Barrett, the stoker, Eoghan Fingleton demonstrated a marvellous unique voice, full of expression and warmth on “The Proposal” and especially on “We’ll Meet Tomorrow” and “Barrett’s Song”, his was a performance steeped in realism”.

Musical Director Emer Hartnett was nominated in the Best Musical Director Category for her work on Titanic with Portlaoise Musical Society.

Seamus Reade was nominated for the Mary Kelly “Unsung Hero Award”. This celebrates the contribution of individuals to Societies who work behind the scenes in various roles. Seamus has been involved in Kilkenny Musical Society since 1997, starting as a member of the back stage crew and moving on to stage manage his first show in 1999. He has served on the Kilkenny committee in various roles during all this time.

The awards winners will be announced at a Gala Banquet in Killarney on Saturday 15th June.

Kilkenny Musical Society also participated in “A Night at The Musicals” on Saturday Night in New Ross as part of the Festival Weekend.

The Society will hold its Annual General Meeting in Bollards Bar Kieran Street on Tuesday next May 28th at 8pm. All members are urged to attend.