Superb singer-songwriter for Cleere's on Saturday

Lisa O’Neill returns to Kilkenny on Saturday to play an intimate show at Cleere’s Theatre.

Special guest on the night will be singer and multi-instrumentalist John Francis.

Lisa O’Neill from Cavan is an Irish songwriter like no other. Her roots may be sourced in folk and traditional music but her work opens up a landscape beyond any settled sense of genre.

On her last album, Heard, she sets her remarkable incisive voice against impressionistic instrumental back-drops, like Margaret Barry colluding with the Dirty Three or some such meeting of minds.

Lisa is not shy of collaboration, and her performances across Ireland, Europe and beyond have featured many great musicians of all ages and traditions.

At a time when sameness threatens to drain the world of charm and surprise, Lisa O’Neill stands tall for difference, as an outlier with a mission to frame the world as she sees it and to perform it accordingly.