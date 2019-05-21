Kilkenny gets €285,000 under Sports Capital Programme

Graignamanagh Boat Club, Kilkenny Sub Aqua and Kilkenny Storm Ice and Inline Hockey Club are among the big winners in this year’s Sports Capital Grants, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan has confirmed.

Kilkenny Sub Aqua - €41,000

1st Kilkenny Scout Group - €4,506

Castlecomer Demesne Co. Ltd - €19,671

Dicksboro Camogie Club - €7,733

Gowran AC - €20,000

Gowran Pitch and Putt Club - €4,464

Graignamanagh Boat Club - €70,000

Inistioge show society - €18,000

Irish pony club North Kilkenny branch - €4,700

Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership- €11,500

Kilkenny Storm Ice and Inline hockey club - €49,210

Nuenna Farm Riding Club -€11,915

Paulstown Boxing Club -€3,500

Slieverue GAA Club -€9,871

St Patricks Boxing Club -€9,239



Minister Phelan said the funding will be of immense benefit to all the clubs and organisations across Kilkenny set to receive it.

"I am very glad to be announcing even more sports funding for Kilkenny. We know how important sport is to all communities here. The mental and physical health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and we want people to have every opportunity to get involved.

“This Fine Gael led Government is investing in all sporting facilities across the country. Be it team sports or individuals participating, we are fully behind them and will continue to support all involved in sport whether they are players or volunteers working hard behind the scenes.

“I will continue to make the case for increased investment in sports facilities in the years ahead and at budget time, I can confirm that a new round of the Sports Capital Programme will open for applications again later this year, which is further good news for all involved in sport.

"My focus is now on the applications currently being assessed in the Department, including many clubs seeking major capital works such as pitches, dressing rooms, flood lights and further equipment.

“I hope that funding is allocated to all these projects as soon as possible. I want to thank Ministers Brendan Griffin and Shane Ross in the Department for Tourism and Sport for assistance with this," Minister Phelan said.

The grants are for Clubs who applied to the 2018 Sports Capital Programme for equipment only, with no other proposed developments in their application. About 1,500 further non-equipment only applications from across the country are still being processed by the Department of Sport and will be allocated in September. These include applicants who applied for funding for equipment and other developments.