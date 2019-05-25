My Kilkenny Life: Clodagh Cassin

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

First stop would be breakfast in Langton's Tea Rooms on John street, eggs are usually the go to for me. One of my favourite things to do on a nice day is to go for a paddle on the river Nore out to Benettsbridge. It is such a peaceful get away for a few hours. After all that fresh air, dinner is a must and I am very fond of a pizza and pasta dish from Italian Connection on Parliament Street.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

Roger McClure has quietly over the years supported many organisations. The one that has most affected me is his involvement in the Kilkenny Aqua Canoe Club. Without Roger, the canoe club wouldn't be the success it is today



What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

Having grown up in Kilkenny I suppose I don’t really have a stand out moment because I've been here all my life. One of my strongest memories from my childhood would be the Sundays we spent as kids walking around Woodstock in Inistioge and climbing up the trees.



What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

I think the river is one of the nicest attractions Kilkenny has to offer. Having grown up beside the river I have enjoyed everything about it. I think that a paddle along the river is the best way to see a whole new side to the city. You can both paddle and walk the whole way from the city to Benettsbridge and on a nice day it can be the best way the spend a few hours.



What do you think gives Kilkenny it's unique identity?

I think the Castle and some of the other medieval sights in Kilkenny are what sets us apart from the surrounding south east counties. It is funny that a lot of Kilkenny people haven't done a tour of the castle, or gone up the round tower from which, on a good day the view of the city is second to none.

Do you have a favorite local writer or author?

No I don't have a favorite local writer

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

How are we going to win the All-Ireland???

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I think we are very lucky in Kilkenny to have many of the benefits that major cities like Dublin or Cork offer but without all the bad that often affects these cities. Personally I would love to be able to bring a beach to Kilkenny