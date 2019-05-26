Kilkenny Property Watch: Incredible home is a real country gem

Revanagh

Castlewarren

Co Kilkenny

R95 Y961



This remarkable state of the art five-bedroom detached home on c.10 acres, is located only 20 minutes from Kilkenny City.

This substantial family residence sits on a generous site of c.10 acres of mixed grounds and boasts a large double detached block-built garage.

Idyllic Setting

The property has an idyllic countryside setting with superb views over the adjoining countryside. Upon entering the property, it is evident that it offers bright, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation through two floors, with panoramic views.

This incredible home leaves nothing to chance in relation to its finish, aspects and design and is one of those rare gems, the residential market in Kilkenny seldom sees.

Viewing is highly recommended

Guide Price €585,000

BER B3

Contact Ella Dunphy DNG, tel 056-7786000