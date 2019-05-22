Medieval choirs to combine for Evensong in Kilkenny

The respective choirs of Kilkenny’s St Canice’s Cathedral and Limerick’s St Mary’s Cathedral will join their musical forces this Sunday, May 26 for a special Choral Evensong.

Beginning at 5pm, music will include Preces and Responses by William Smith (1603-1645) Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by Irish composer Charles Villiers Stanford (1854 - 1924).

Of particular excitement is the Anthem ‘Sing Joyfully’ by William Byrd (1539 - 1623). Written for six voices, this piece is particularly challenging for choirs and was one of the most popular anthems of the Elizabethan age.

William Byrd was the foremost English composer in the decades around 1600. Master of every genre he cultivated – from Anglican service music and lighthearted song to the Catholic Mass — his music is unmatched for sheer inventiveness, richness and depth of feeling. His life story – with its tension between loyal service to the crown in public and adherence to the illegal Catholic faith in private – is endlessly fascinating, shedding light on the social and religious tensions of the time.

Entry to this unique Choral Evensong at St Canice’s Cathedral is free, and refreshments will be served afterwards in the Deanery.