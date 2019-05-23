Grab your sunnies: 3/1 for Kilkenny’s hottest day record to be smashed in June

Bookmakers Boylesports are making it a 3/1 chance that the all-time hottest record of 33.3°C, which was recorded at Kilkenny Castle on June 26, 1887, will be broken this June.

Ireland experienced some beautiful sunshine last week, with temperatures reaching the early 20s. As a new month approaches, it seems it might be the hottest June the country has seen for years.

With the sunniest months in Ireland being May and June, the odds have also shortened to 2/1 from 3/1 for Ireland’s highest ever temperature of 33.3°C, to be broken anytime in 2019. If BoyleSports have predicted their markets correctly, Kilkenny folk might need to stock up on their sun cream orders. It’s now just 5/6 from 11/10 for Ireland to surpass its record high temperature in 2018 of 32°c.

“The Irish weather is hard to keep up with at the best of times but with plenty of sunshine last week brightening up the country, it looks promising that the heat will continue into June,” said Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports.

“We make it just a 3/1 shot that the record of 33.3°C will be broken this June and 2/1 for it to be broken anytime this year.”



