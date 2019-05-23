Senator says 'abusive' woman was 'posing' as her canvassing in Kilkenny City

A Carlow senator says a woman was "posing" as her in Kilkenny City on Wednesday.

In a statement on Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor's Facebook page, she said: "She is calling to people's doors canvassing. She is abusive and threatening to people.

"I have contacted An Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow. I am not running in the elections taking place on May 24.

"You will have seen me out and about in Carlow with European Candidate Malcolm Byrne and your Fianna Fáil Local Election candidates.

"I am not canvassing in Kilkenny, please alert your local Gardaí if you are confronted by this woman who is posing as me and using inflammatory language on the doorsteps."