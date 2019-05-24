Voting day round-up: Kilkenny has gone to the polls

Polling stations in Kilkenny City and county have now closed for this evening, with the expected surge in voters making their way to cast their vote after what has been a mild afternoon and evening, and no rain to deter people from having their say.

Turnout from around the county in the local, European and divorce referendum has been varied. At a number of local polling stations, observers noted a far lower turnout of young voters than of last year's 8th Amendment referendum, with older people instead making up the majority of early voters.

OUR LIVE ELECTION BLOG WILL BE IN ACTION TOMORROW AT THE COUNT IN CILLIN HILL

The very lengthy ballot papers contributed to delays in some stations, with a record 23 candidates on the paper for South Kilkenny's European election choice. The paper turned out to be 2/3 of a metre in length.

In the rural polling station of Knocktopher (Callan-Thomastown Electoral Area), where turnout is traditionally high, the figure finished at 60%. The final turnout in Skeoughvosteen was 65%, while in Graignamanagh it was 60%.

At 8.30pm, in Ballyhale voter turnout was at 42% as of 8.30pm. The station in Callan passed the 50% voter turnout mark at 8pm.

In Kilkenny City, one of the larger polling stations, at St John of God NS, had recorded 40% voter turnout as of 8pm.

In North Kilkenny's largest town, Castlecomer, where three booths are in operation, voter turnout was recorded at 41%. At the same time in the rural North Kilkenny village of Coon, turnout was at 38%. Similarly, in Ballyragget, turnout was at the 40% mark.

Voting is expected to match that of the 2014 local and European elections, but not expected to reach that of last year's May 2018 referendum. Counting in the local elections and divorce referendum will begin on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, an RTE exit poll suggests that Fine Gael's Seán Kelly is set to be re-elected with the survey of voters putting him on 16% support. The Green Party also appears to be in a good position, with Grace O'Sullivan on 12%, according to the poll.