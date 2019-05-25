Pat Fitzpatrick to top poll in North Kilkenny
Divorce referendum carried comfortably in Kilkenny
Counting of votes has started in Cillin Hill, Kilkenny
Counting of votes at The Hub, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny
Counting of votes in Kilkenny has started in the local and European elections and in the divorce referendum.
The referendum will be comfortably carried in the city and county.
Sitting councillor Pat Fitzpatrick is certain to top the poll in North Kilkenny.
An excellent tally is in place with all parties participating.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on