Pat Fitzpatrick to top poll in North Kilkenny

Divorce referendum carried comfortably in Kilkenny

Counting of votes has started in Cillin Hill, Kilkenny

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Divorce referendum carried comfortably in Kilkenny

Counting of votes at The Hub, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny

Counting of votes in Kilkenny has started in the local and European elections and in the divorce referendum.

The referendum will be comfortably carried in the city and county.

Sitting councillor Pat Fitzpatrick is certain to top the poll in North Kilkenny.

An excellent tally is in place with all parties participating.