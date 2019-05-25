Fine Gael's John Brennan poised to retain North Kilkenny seat
He has picked up votes from his long-standing council colleague Maurice Shortall
Pictured left is outgoing councillor Maurice Shortall with John Brennan on the right. In the centre is Dan Brennan with his twin girls, Mary Beth and Georgia May - John's grandchildren
Cllr John Brennan is on course to retain his seat in the North Kilkenny, Castlecomer Electoral Area, potentially with the four seat.
The Fine Gael councillor appears to have picked up some of the vote of his highly-regarded long-term colleague Maurice Shortall, who after 15 years, is not seeking re-election.
He appears to have received a very good vote in his own parish of Clogh-Moneenroe, Ballyragget, Coon and Muckalee.
"People want to keep a local councillor in their area to represent them," he said.
"I'm delighted they have given me a vote of confidence and I will continue to work to deliver the ongoing investment in the North Kilkenny area.
