North Kilkenny candidates in discussion over disputed votes
First count expected around 6.30pm
An intense discussion is under way over disputed voes for the Castlecomer Electoral Area
An intense discussion is under way over disputed votes for the Castlecomer Electoral Area.
For the past half hour, the area's candidates have been congregated around a small table overseeing the counting of the votes.
At present, local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick looks set to top the poll. A first count for the area is due around 6.30pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on