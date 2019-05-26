Johnny Brennan elected in Castlecomer
Counting resumes in Kilkenny this morning
Georgia May and Mary Beth Brennan at the count in Cillin Hill, Kilkenny this morning to see their grandfather, Cllr Johnny Brennan, Clogh reelected for Fine Gael
With nine of the 24 seats filled, counting has resumed this morning at Cillin Hill, Kilkenny for the local elections.
Outgoing FG councillor, John Brennan was elected on the third count for the Castlecomer Electoral Area.
