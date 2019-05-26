'A hard worker:' Colleagues pay tribute to David Kennedy who has lost his seat

In a shock in Kilkenny's 2019 local elections, Sinn Fein councillor David Kennedy has lost his seat in the Callan-Thomastown Electoral Area.

With the Sinn Fein vote collapsing nationally, the consensus in Kilkenny is that the county has lost a highly-regarded public representative. Both management and elected members have paid tribute to Mr Kennedy for his contribution over the past five years, and the phrase 'a hard worker' was the first reaction from those asked.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, the Sinn Fein rep paid tribute to those who soldiered with him in recent weeks and months.

"I want to thank the people who voted for me. I want to thank my wife and family for all their support," he said.

"I fought a hard campaign. I'm a bit disappointed in some areas where I felt I worked hard for people, that mightn't have come out on the day. That's the way politics goes - it's swings and roundabouts. We took a bit of a hammering on the polls nationwide - in 2014, it was the opposite case. We had a good bounce."

Mr Kennedy said that at the end of the day, he had enjoyed the five years he sat on the council.

"One of the highlights for me was the rejuvenation of Ballyhale, which had been neglected, and I was always conscious of the need to stand up for rural Kilkenny," he said.

The outgoing councillor also wished his colleagues well, and wished the best to all who put their names forward.