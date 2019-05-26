North Kilkenny elects Labour's Denis Hynes as final candidate in six-seater

The final results from the six-seat electoral area of Castlecomer in Kilkenny are in.

Labour Party candidate Denis Hynes is the final candidate. He has been elected on the fifth count, with 1,098 votes, without a quota, because he has more votes that the other remaining candidates.

Therefore, the new Castlecomer Electoral Area will be made up as follows, in this order: Pat Fitzpatrickn (FF), Mary Hilda Cavanagh (FG). Michael McCarthy (FF), John Brennan (FG), Michael McCarthy (FF), and Denis Hynes (LABOUR).