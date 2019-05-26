Kilkenny's Pat O' Neill snr: 'I will consider my options going forward'

Former senator Pat O' Neill snr, who sought a seat in the Castlecomer Electoral Area, has said he will consider his options in the coming weeks, following his defeat in the local elections this evening.

The Fine Gael candidate received 819 first preference votes, but Goresbridge man Denis Hynes pipped him to the post with a first preference of 1,098.

The final results from the six-seat electoral area of Castlecomer in Kilkenny are in. Mr Hynes was elected on the fifth count with a total of 1,403 votes, without a quota, because he has more votes that the other remaining candidates.

The new Castlecomer Electoral Area will be made up as follows, in this order: Pat Fitzpatrick (FF), Mary Hilda Cavanagh (FG). Michael Delaney (FF), John Brennan (FG), Michael McCarthy (FF), and Denis Hynes (LABOUR).