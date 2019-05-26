#Election: Here is the latest from the Kilkenny City area

Martin Brett in a strong position for last city seat

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

KILKENNY

Martin Brett

The fourth count in the Kilkenny City Electoral Area has eliminated non-party candidate Noel G Walsh. Fine Gael has four councillors now elected, with David Fitzgerald taking a seat in the second count.

Former councillor Martin Brett is in a strong position to secure the final seat.

Here is the vote so far:

Brett, Martin, (0) 952.

Andrea Cleere (2) 384.

Coonan, John (94) 967.

Hanlon, Stephanie (2) 300.

Kelly, Orla (0), 370.

Kennedy, Enya (6) 216.

McGuinnes, Eugene (3) 935.

O' Connor, Luke (7) 273.

Tyrrell, Sean (9) 641.

No candidate has reached the quota, and Joe Malone's surplus is now being distributed. 