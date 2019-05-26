Female candidates battling it out for last seat in Callan-Thomastown

The final seat in the Callan-Thomastown area is going to come right down to the wire.

With both sitting Fianna Fail councillors Peter 'Chap' Clere and Matt Doran already elected, Fine Gael is poised to take three seats. As of the fifth count, Cllr Michael Doyle is on 1,528 votes and seems set to take a seat. Joe Lyons has accumulated 1,220 votes altogether as of the fifth count. Patrick O' Neill jnr is on 1,482.

Cllr Breda Gardner has reached 997 votes. Cllr David Kennedy is on 789, and the Sinn Fein seat looks to be in serious bother.

It looks like the last seat is between Cllr Breda Gardner and Deirdre Cullen of Fianna Fail.