Much Ado About Nothing in Kilkenny!

After last year’s award-winning production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream Rough Magic returns to the Kilkenny, this time to the enchanting, gothic setting of The Quad at St. Kieran’s College, with a vivid contemporary staging of Shakespeare's celebrated romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, which will be performed from 8 - 17 August.

An hilarious comedy of gleaming wit and linguistic fervor that gleefully undermines the seriousness of romance, this brand new production, created for Kilkenny Arts Festival, is destined to become the talk of the town.

Directed by Rough Magic’s Associate Director Ronan Phelan, this scintillating production is set on the deck of a deluxe mobile home, where a group of friends gather for a week-long party full of cocktail-infused debauchery, bad dancing and questionable gender politics.

As the celebrations continue, two couples emerge: Claudio and Hero fall deeply and madly in love, while Benedick and Beatrice resume their altogether more quarrelsome romance.

Much Ado About Nothing charts the course of these two star-crossed courtships as malicious rumour and pointed lies threaten to tear them both apart.

An absurd, exuberant, and vibrantly funny piece of theatre, Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing asks: can we ever truly know the people we love?

CREATIVE TEAM: Direction: Ronan Phelan, Set Design: Sabine Dargent, Costume Design: Catherine Fay, Lighting Design: Sarah Jane Shiels and Sound Design & Composition: Denis Clohessy

ENSEMBLE CAST: Clare Barrett / Venetia Bowe / Peter Corboy / Maeve Fitzgerald / Clinton Liberty / Patrick Martins / Margaret McAuliffe / Jack Mullarkey / Conor O’Riordan

Kilkenny Arts Festival is one of the leading festivals in Ireland, celebrated for its effortless blend of tradition and innovation, and for its electrifying range of events, staged in some of the country’s loveliest venues.

Since its foundation in 1974, Kilkenny Arts Festival has gathered many of the world’s finest musicians, performers, writers and artists in Ireland’s medieval city. For ten days each August, the city’s historic churches, castle, courtyards, townhouses and gardens offer a magical setting for unique collaborations and intimate encounters between audiences and artists.

From outdoor theatre to contemporary dance, the Festival is dedicated to staging events of the highest calibre, thrilling audiences of all kinds.

About Rough Magic

Since its foundation in 1984 Rough Magic has built an organisation characterised by continual regeneration. Its adherence to artistic excellence, pluralism, and an egalitarian approach to the creative ensemble, has delivered over 50 Irish premieres, the debuts of many theatre-makers, and the pioneering SEEDS programme.

The company has evolved around the principle that they are part of a world culture that can celebrate Irish identity diverse in nature and outward looking in its vision. The company policy has three strands: commissioning new Irish work, presenting the best of contemporary international writing and innovative productions from the classical repertoire. These shows frequently feature live music commissioned for the production. Based in Dublin, Rough Magic regularly performs at Project Arts Centre and other major venues, and tours in Ireland, the UK and beyond, garnering many awards, both at home and abroad.

Rough Magic is connected across the full spectrum of theatre activity, experience and creative practice. With each project they undertake, the aim is firstly to make great theatre, but also to advance and contribute to the cultural life of Ireland. Rough Magic believes that a strong theatre sector is necessary for our growth as a modern democracy. We will continue to put the artist at the centre of our production and development strategies; to strengthen our position as a national company which responds to the needs of all parts of the island; and to form supportive partnerships with organisations and individuals who share our sense of the value of art in general, and theatre in particular, in offering a new vision for the nation.