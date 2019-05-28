St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny goes green for monthly prize draw with new Toyota Corolla hybrid up for grabs

St. Canice’s Credit Union, Kilkenny has teamed up with Walsh's Toyota for its Members’ Monthly Prize Draw and lucky winners will drive away in the all new Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Having a second electric motor is a major environmental benefit of hybrid cars as this means they burn less fuel than conventional cars and emit lower levels of greenhouse gases during operation.

The Draw now in its 16thth year offers members an exciting opportunity to win a fabulous new car together with €5,000 in cash every month. Also, as the draw is self-funding, all surplus funds are used for extra prizes. With just over 10,500 members signed up for entry, there’s a great chance of winning.

Speaking about the Draw, James Walsh, Walshs Toyota said that he is “delighted to have been chosen to supply cars for the St. Canice’s Credit Union Draw for the coming year” and that he’s “looking forward to meeting the lucky winning members in the coming months.”

The St. Canice’s Credit Union Members’ Monthly Prize Draw is open to all members over the age of 18 and members can sign up at any time during the year. To find out more, just visit www.stcanicescu.ie or ask any member of staff the next time you’re in your local branch.