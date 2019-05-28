Reynard the fox to visit Kilkenny Castle

The history of Kilkenny Castle will be showcased at a number of special events this weekend.

The free family events will take place at Kilkenny Castle as part of their 50-year celebrations of being in the care of Office of Public Works.

The Tales of Reynard the Fox with Trouvere Medieval Minstrels promises to be both entertaining and enchanting.

Medieval Mayhem

The wonderful medieval mayhem that is Trouvere - a troupe of Medieval Minstrels - will entertain all the family with music, masks and general mayhem in a lively retelling of the Tales of Reynard the Fox!

All those in attendance will be transported back 800 years to when Kilkenny Castle was first built by Sir William Marshall in what will be a spectacular and fun event with the magnificient backdrop of Kilkenny Castle and Gardens.

Free Admission

The shows will take place this Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 4pm with three story-telling sessions at 12 noon, 1.30pm and 3pm.

Admission is free. No bookings are required and all are welcome.