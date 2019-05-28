Garda appeal over assault at licensed premises in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information on an assault which took place in a licensed premises in the city centre earlier this month.

The assault took place at a licensed premises in John Street in the early hours of May 19. The incident was only reported to gardaí on May 24.

The injured party reported to gardaí that he had been struck from behind and received injuries to his lip and head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.