Freshford and Kilkenny mourning the late Gerry O'Reilly

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Gerry O'Reilly of Freshford who passed away early this morning.

The 59-year-old was involved in almost every single voluntary organisation in the community.

His passion and love for his native place was infectious and he led many excellent initiatives and was at the time of his death secretary of the Acorn club which was planning a major rejuvenation project at the old Odeon cinema in the village.

He was very involved for many years with Freshford Town Soccer Club and the Kilkenny and District Soccer League.

A member of the Irish Haemophilia Society, he received contaminated blood in a transfusion many years ago and this led to a number of medical complications which he battled bravely.

Cllr Mick McCarthy said Gerry held a special place in the hearts of everyone in Freshford and had done Trojan work in many areas.

2He will be badly missed and he has left a strong legacy behind," Cllr McCarthy said.