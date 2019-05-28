Irish Water developing Drainage Area Plan for Kilkenny city

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, is surveying the sewer network in Kilkenny city.

This is the first time surveys of this scale are being carried out in this location and will allow Irish Water to assess the capacity, condition and performance level of the sewer network.

The survey results will inform the Drainage Area Plan for Kilkenny City. Irish Water is investing over €1.5 million to develop this plan, which will help to improve the performance of the wastewater network, protect the environment and facilitate social and economic development over the coming years.

RPS Environmental Management Limited is undertaking the survey works, which commenced at the end of April.

The works involve using CCTV to survey over 22 kilometers of sewers, mapping and inspecting an estimated 2,300 manholes, and monitoring the wastewater and rainwater flows in the network.

Some traffic management around manholes will be required for a limited time to facilitate the survey. Traffic management will be managed in co-ordination with Kilkenny County Council with limited or no traffic disruption expected.



Alan Morrissey, Capital Programmes Regional Lead, commented “This work is part of Irish Water’s commitment to protecting Ireland’s waterways and ensuring that the wastewater infrastructure is in place to support population growth and economic development. Much of the sewer network is in poor condition due to its age and decades of under-investment. In addition, only a small portion of it has been accurately mapped and assessed to determine its condition.”

“Data gathered from this project will allow us to improve the wastewater treatment network in Kilkenny City by identifying the areas most urgently in need of upgrading and allowing us to plan our investment so that we can meet the needs of these communities now and into the future.”