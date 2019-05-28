Criminal damage at business premises on James Street
file pic
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating criminal damage to a business premises in the city centre on Saturday evening.
The incident took place at approximately 9.45pm at a retail premises. The owner was in the store at the time and heard two males arguing outside and the breaking of glass. The front door was broken during the incident.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them on (056) 777 5000.
