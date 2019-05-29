Water Restrictions may cause supply disruptions to Knocktopher, Ballyhale and Stoneyford in Kilkenny over coming nights

Water Restrictions may cause supply disruptions to Knocktopher, Ballyhale, Stoneyford and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny over the coming nights.

This is in order to allow reservoir levels to recover following recent water main bursts and to carry out leak detection works. Customers may notice some disruption to their supply between the hours of 9pm and 5am over the coming nights.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council will be working to keep any disruption to a minimum and full details of any outages/restrictions will be posted on the Water Supply Updates page on water.ie.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

In the meantime we are asking people in Kilkenny to be mindful of their water consumption as some supplies have been impacted by the recent dry spell.

The lack of rainfall has caused a drop in water levels in a number of sources around the city and county. Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are working together to monitor these supplies and maintain water supply for homes and businesses in the area. We are also working with our contractors to find and fix leaks in the network.

James O’Toole, Water Lead for Kilkenny, commented: “Rainfall levels during the winter were lower than normal which has meant that sources have not recovered as much as they should have following the unprecedented dry summer last year. As a result we are seeing big drops in water levels in some of our sources, including Bennettsbridge and other areas in the city and county.

“We are working with our partners in Kilkenny County Council to manage this situation so that the impact on our customers can be kept to a minimum. This may include considering overnight restrictions in some areas in order to maintain normal supplies during the day. Details of any restrictions will be notified to local media and posted on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

“In the meantime, we are also asking people to do whatever they can at home, at work and on the farm to reduce their water use and avoid wastage so that existing supplies can be maintained and to minimise water use as the summer approaches. There are lots of water saving tips on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/conservation.

"For example, customers can conserve water by

Choosing to have a shower rather than a bath

Have shorter showers

Turning off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving

Checking all external taps and farm trough for leaks

Using water butts to harvest rainwater for use on the garden

“Irish Water is reminding customers if they experience any issues with water supply to view the Water Supply Updates page on water.ie or visit twitter at @IWCare or call Irish Water on 1850 278 278. We would like to thank our customers for their support in conserving water.”