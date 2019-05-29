Kilkenny artist to auction art for MS charity

A Kilkenny artist who lives with MS is raising funds for the charity MS Ireland.

Kevin King was diagnosed with the progressive, neurological condition eight years ago. He is well known locally for his drawing talent and he is auctioning a piece of art - a pen drawing of the Rock of Cashel for the MS charity.

He specialises in pen and ink on a variety of subjects from churches and castles to dragons and aliens.

The closing date in the silent auction is June 4.

For more see https://bit.ly/2HH65P4