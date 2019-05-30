North Kilkenny farm of 72 acres makes €455,000 at auction

Five north Kilkenny farmers recently left a Pat Gannon auction in the city very satisfied.

Each came away with a parcel of land at Gurteen, Castlecomer, near Moneenroe in close proximity to their own holdings.

The lands were sold in five parcels: 26.169 acres and farm buildings; 19.310 acres; 20.653 acres; 3.422 acres and 2.8 acres.

“They made €455,000 in total and there were at least two bidders for each lot,” Mr Gannon said.