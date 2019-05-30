Kilkenny has a new Fianna Fail councillor from Bennettsbridge

Deirdre Cullen, who lives in Bennettsbridge, was always destined for politics.

She grew up in a staunchly Fianna Fail house in Thomastown where her late father, Tom Cullen, loved Fianna Fail and followed the party’s fortunes with great interest.

“We were totally immersed in politics and I loved it from a young age,” she said.

Deirdre was one of just three women elected to Kilkenny County Council over the weekend.

The first time Fianna Fail candidate picked up votes everywhere and took the fifth of the six seats in the Thomastown-Callan electoral Area, picking up 862 first preferences, a phenomenal vote for a first time candidate.

Support

She is delighted with the result and thanked her family and friends for the huge level of support they showed. “The Fianna Fail party were behind me and in particular, Sean Treacy who gave me great advice,” Deirdre said.

Deirdre who studied political philosophy in college, is a teacher who now works as a home school liaison co-ordinator based in Thomastown and the city.

Her job also motivated her to seek a council seat and to do the very best she can for parents and their children who find themselves in a little bit of trouble.

“It’s challenging and we fight for services for them,” she added.

She is looking forward to her new role and will spend the next few weeks settling in.

“I have listened to all the issues raised on the doorstep and know how important they are and I will endeavour to do the best I can for the people of the area,” she said.