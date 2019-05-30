New facilities opened at Market Cross Kilkenny

You can now literally spend a penny in the lap of luxury at Market Cross Shopping Centre, Kilkenny.

Upgraded facilities at the centre just off High Street, celebrating 25 years this year, were officially opened today, Thursday.

Centre manager Lesley Cleere welcomed all to the opening and thanked them for their support, and also those who contributed to the research for the history wall.

Cutting the ribbon was local historian and author Michael O'Dwyer, who wrote a book on the retail history of Kilkenny.

The builder on the project was John Staunton of McStan.

The new history wall next to the escalators was also unveiled, detailing trading in Kilkenny over 800 years.