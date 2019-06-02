Plant or paint a pot to help Goresbridge in the Tidy Towns competition!

We have several dilapidated buildings in Goresbridge and they look dreadful.



The committee of GRD are asking the owners of these buildings to make an effort to clean them up.

The Tidy Towns Competition takes place in June and these buildings take from all the other work that is done.



We would ask you please to make an effort. Some other properties could do with a small paint job, gates, doors etc.

If you live on Main St, Barrack St, Barrowmount Road you are asked to help by putting out a pot of flowers / hanging basket / window box, the splash of colour would make a huge difference to how Goresbridge looks.



Thanks to those of you who have made the effort, lovely to see flowers on Main St and Barrack St, if a few more could put them out it really would make a difference.

Tar Isteach will have ten small window boxes for sale during the week to make life simple for those of you who may not be at a garden centre.