Kilkenny actor's film release delayed by Disney

Disney has announced that it is delaying the release of the long-awaited film version of Irish author Eoin Colfer's fantasy series Artemis Fowl, which stars Kilkenny teenager Ferdia Shaw in the lead role

The live-action adaptation based on the first and second instalments of the series was due to be released this summer on August 9, but author Colfer shared the news that it had been rescheduled.

The Kenneth Branagh-directed film is now expected to be released on May 29, 2020, when there is a public holiday in the US and the film could attract a larger audience.

The Artemis Fowl series has more than 21 million copies in print in 44 languages worldwide. It focuses on 12-year-old Artemis who is a millionaire, a genius and a criminal mastermind. The screenplay for the film has been written by Irish playwright Conor McPherson.