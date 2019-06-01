Inistioge youngster makes his mark in martial arts

A Kilkenny teenager, living in Perth in Australia, is making a name for himself in the world of martial arts.

Fian O’Carroll moved from Inistioge to Western Australia at the age of eight. and signed up to the Western Australian Institute of Martial Arts (WAIMA) started to thrive.

“After the first week, we knew this was a great fit for Fian and something we wanted to commit to,” his parents Frankie and Fiona said.

Fian started training in Freestyle Martial Arts and started moving through the belt ranks. At WAIMA he joined the junior Leadership team and started assisting in classes helping new students and passing on his knowledge. Fian also started training in Muay Thai, a combat sport that finds its origin in a noble art with antique traditions ro further develop his sparring skiles. He graded for his Black Belt in Freestyle Martial Arts in March 2018 and started competing at the International Sports Karate Association (ISKA)tournaments and was placed in sparring competitions as well as sparring and sumo and sword combat.

The Kilkenny youngster went on to defend his state titles and went to compete in Sydney at the ISKA National Tournament.

His brother Lewis (8) and sister Isla (13) are following in his footsteps and both have a green belt in martial arts.