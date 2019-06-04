Kilkenny City development site with planning for 80-bed nursing home

Savills is guiding €700,000 for a 1.23-acre Nursing Home development opportunity in Kilkenny City.

The site takes a high-profile position in the City at the junction of Bohernatounish Road and the N10 which provides easy access to the city and all the amenities it has to offer including Loughboy Retail Park which is only 400m away.

This opportunity has the benefit of full planning permission for a 2-3 storey 80 – bed nursing home. The proposed nursing home – designed by Cummins + Voortman Ltd Architects – comprises predominantly single bedrooms with en-suites, a guest bedroom, activity rooms, dining rooms, hair salon, library/craft room and staff quarters. Each of the bedrooms benefit from a south facing orientation.

Johnny Hanrahan from Savills commented: “Ireland’s population is ageing rapidly, and it is widely recognised that we need more nursing homes to cope with future demand. The opportunity on offer in Kilkenny City will allow a developer / healthcare operator to break ground straight away and build a high capacity facility.”

The immediate area forms predominantly residential accommodation with an array of shops, cafes and restaurants as well as a library, healthcare centre and parish church making it an attractive location for residents. The city itself provides a wide selection of additional amenities including Kilkenny Castle with its beautiful gardens, canal walks along the River Nore and other monuments such as Maudlin Castle and Corner Tower.