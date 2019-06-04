Garda appeal following serious injury collision in South Kilkenny

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Glenmore on Sunday.

The incident took place at Gaulstown at approximately 7.15am when a car hit metal barriers.

The cause of the single-vehicle collision is unknown and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

The driver, a 36-year-old South Kilkenny woman was initially rushed to Waterford Regional Hospital but was transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a period and a forensic collision investigation has taken place.