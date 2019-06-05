Appeal for witnesses following violent attack in Kilkenny City

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Appeal for witnesses following violent attack

Gardai in Kilkenny are issuing an appeal for witnesses following a violent assault in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The attack happened on John Street at approximately 2.15am.

The injured party, a male in his twenties, sustained facial injuries and required medical attention at St Luke's Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardai on 056 7775000.