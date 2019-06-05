Bella crowned Kilkenny puppy of the year

The country’s largest specialist pet retailer has revealed Kilkenny’s Puppy of the Year. Petmania announced Samoyed Bella as Kilkenny’s winning puppy at their Grand Final event in Limerick City.

Bella is very calm and well-behaved and loves being around people and other dogs. When Bella is one year old she will begin training to be a therapy dog. At the moment she visits a nursing home and is loved by the residents for her calming effect. She is a lover of walks and Frankfurt sausages.

After two months of public voting and over 66,000 votes, 12 puppy finalists who hailed from all over Ireland gathered for the Grand Final.

Emily Miller, Petmania’s Marketing Manager, says “We are delighted to crown Bella as this year’s Kilkenny Puppy of the Year, a deserving winner oozing with cuteness. This is our fifth year running the Puppy of the Year competition, entries and votes are growing hugely year on year. A massive thank you to everyone who got involved.”

Petmania continue to encourage people who are considering bringing a new four-legged friend into their life to think adoption or fostering. The specialist pet retailer has a number of adoption centre partners across the country and they also provide free Puppy Parent Classes to new puppy owners.