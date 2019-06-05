New museum opens in Freshford, Kilkenny

Freshford received a lovely boost at the weekend with the opening of a museum at St Lachtain’s Church and Arts Centre.

This is a first for Freshford. The opening was performed by historian and archaeologist Ms Sheila Dooley, a native of Freshford who has spent many years working in a variety of roles with such institutions as the National Gallery of Ireland, Trinity College and The National Museum.

Sheila spoke of her interest in history and her career to date.

She credited family days out in her youth and studying history in the local national school for awakening her interest in archaeology.

The Church, Arts Centre and Museum will open for the summer months starting this week.

It will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11.30am to 4.30pm until the end of August.

display

The main display at the museum consists of six panels telling the story of the historic church site and the discoveries made during the most recent renovations which include a 13th century grave slab.

A newly discovered letter written in 1913 by Irish nationalist Sadhbh Trench and donated by furniture restorer, Kieran Costello and his wife Eilís, is on display.

Two education certificates from 1890 and 1892 and a newspaper report from Freshford Boys’ School of that period represent education while there is a good number of bill heads from local businesses.

Local arts and crafts are on display ranging from knitted goods to paintings, woodwork and pottery.

Admission is free but donations for upkeep will be welcome.